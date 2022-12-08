Begelton signs contract extension to remain a Stampeder

The Calgary Stampeders' leading receiver, CFL all-star Reggie Begelton, will return to the team after signing a contract that keeps him through the 2024 season.

Begelton caught 85 passes for 957 yards in 2022, appearing in all 18 regular-season games. Among those were 27 catches that converted second downs.

In the Western Semi-Final against the B.C. Lions, he caught seven passes for78 yards and returned one punt for 13 yards.

Over a five-year Stampeder career, Begelton has 243 receptions for 3,326 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was also named a CFL all-star in 2021, when he became the fifth player in Stampeder history to record 100 catches in a season.

Let’s bring the ‘Ship back to Cowtown 🤠 https://t.co/cxbNucL7CW — Reggie Begelton (@LUcrew_Frenchy) December 8, 2022

That came after a brief stint with the NFL's Green Bay Packers, where Begelton played one game.

"Reggie is a very reliable, durable and productive receiver who is an important part of our offence," said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. "I’m very pleased he has made this commitment to the organization and look forward to seeing him continue to perform at a high level over the next two seasons."

"Dreams do become a reality, so why not dream big, Cowtown?" said Begelton. "It’s time to bring the championship back home. Let’s go!"