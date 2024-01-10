CALGARY
    • Begelton, Stampeders agree to extend deal by a year, source says

    The Calgary Stampeders' Reggie Begelton runs in a touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Calgary on Nov. 10, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The Calgary Stampeders' Reggie Begelton runs in a touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Calgary on Nov. 10, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

    Reggie Begelton is sticking around Calgary for another year.

    A league source said Wednesday the veteran receiver and Calgary Stampeders have agreed to a new contract that will keep Begelton in Alberta through the 2025 season. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the CFL club hasn't yet announced the deal.

    The source added the new agreement will guarantee Begelton, 30, more than $420,000 in salary.

    The six-foot, 204-pound Begelton was Calgary's leading receiver last season, registering 86 catches for 1,119 yards and five touchdowns. Begelton has spent his entire CFL career with the Stampeders (2017-19, 2021-to date), having recorded 329 catches for 4,445 yards and 24 TDs in five-plus seasons.

    Begelton, a native of Beaumont, Texas, helped Calgary win the 2018 Grey Cup and is a two-time CFL all-star. He spent parts of two seasons (2020-21) with the NFL's Green Bay Packers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 10, 2024.

