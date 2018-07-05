Beiseker RCMP are advising the public not to get involved with crimes in progress after a homeowner in the community attempted to stop a thief who had stolen his vehicle.

Police say that on July 4 at about 11:30 p.m., they were notified about a vehicle theft from a rural property.

Officials say the suspect had taken advantage of an unlocked vehicle that had been left with the keys in the ignition.

When the homeowner noticed what was going on, he pursued the stolen vehicle in another one of his vehicles in an attempt to stop it while another resident called the police.

The chase continued to a side road off of Highway 9 where he was sideswiped by another truck and forced into the ditch.

The homeowner was not injured in the incident, but his vehicle was damaged in the pursuit.

The stolen vehicle and second truck, believed to be associated with the suspects, continued north on Highway 9. It was later found abandoned on Range Road 264 between Township Road 270 and 271.

Investigators are looking for the suspect’s truck, described as:

black

late 2000 Chevrolet model

damaged on the front driver’s side bumper and door with possible silver paint transfer

It’s not known how many suspects may have been involved in the incident.

RCMP say that residents should always leave police matters to them and ensure that their vehicles and property are secured at all times.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3420 or your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).