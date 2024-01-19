CALGARY
Calgary

    • Below seasonal weekend with a warm-up on the horizon

    Calgary's seven-day temperature trend as of Jan. 19, 2024. Calgary's seven-day temperature trend as of Jan. 19, 2024.
    Share

    We are gradually getting warmer and warmer in Calgary, even though it may not feel like it.

    An abnormal temperature trend is in effect for Calgary and areas south of the city including Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Pincher Creek.

    That means instead of getting cooler overnight like usual, we are actually going to get progressively warmer thanks to some strong winds from the south transitioning to the west.

    However, those winds are a blessing and a curse. They will help get us warmer by Saturday, but they also contribute to a wind chill which will make it still feel about seven to 10 degrees cooler overnight.

    Calgary weather day planner for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

    There’s nothing too significant to report on the weather front for Saturday. We will remain below seasonal but will hit a high of -6 C with mostly cloudy conditions.

    Some models are suggesting light flurries could work their way into Calgary by late Sunday afternoon, but trace amounts of accumulation are expected at this point.

    For those looking forward to some warmer weather, it appears Tuesday will be the big day when we finally snap out of this cold and enjoy a couple of days above freezing.

    Calgary five-day forecast for Jan. 20-24, 2024.

    Reece Wionzek took this photo of a beautiful sunrise near Millarville on Friday morning. You can send your photos to calgaryweatherpics@bellmedia.ca.

    Sunrise near Millarville on Jan. 19, 2024. (Submitted by: Reece Wionzek)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action

    A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News