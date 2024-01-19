Below seasonal weekend with a warm-up on the horizon

We are gradually getting warmer and warmer in Calgary, even though it may not feel like it.

An abnormal temperature trend is in effect for Calgary and areas south of the city including Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Pincher Creek.

That means instead of getting cooler overnight like usual, we are actually going to get progressively warmer thanks to some strong winds from the south transitioning to the west.

However, those winds are a blessing and a curse. They will help get us warmer by Saturday, but they also contribute to a wind chill which will make it still feel about seven to 10 degrees cooler overnight.

Calgary weather day planner for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

There’s nothing too significant to report on the weather front for Saturday. We will remain below seasonal but will hit a high of -6 C with mostly cloudy conditions.

Some models are suggesting light flurries could work their way into Calgary by late Sunday afternoon, but trace amounts of accumulation are expected at this point.

For those looking forward to some warmer weather, it appears Tuesday will be the big day when we finally snap out of this cold and enjoy a couple of days above freezing.

Calgary five-day forecast for Jan. 20-24, 2024.

Reece Wionzek took this photo of a beautiful sunrise near Millarville on Friday morning. You can send your photos to calgaryweatherpics@bellmedia.ca.

Sunrise near Millarville on Jan. 19, 2024. (Submitted by: Reece Wionzek)