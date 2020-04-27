CALGARY -- A gallery in the Beltline has come up with a unique way of allowing Calgarians to enjoy art during the pandemic, while still maintaining physical distancing.

The Trepanier Baer Art Gallery, on the northwest corner at 10th Avenue and Eighth Street S.W., has works by James Carl in a south-facing window and yellow markers set two metres apart on the sidewalk so onlookers won't stand too close to each other.

It's being called Plan B.

“We’ve been working in the neighbourhood for almost 30 years so we’re part of the fabric of this place," said gallery owner Yves Trepanier.

"We have a lot of friends in the neighbourhood, we live in this neighbourhood, our gallery has always had a presence on this street, our windows are very popular.”

The exhibit will be on display throughout the month of May.