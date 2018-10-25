The owners of Bespoke Night Club have been fined $40,000 plus a 15 per cent provincial victim surcharge in connection with a violation of the building’s maximum occupancy in July 2017.

Members of the City of Calgary’s Public Safety Task Force visited the business in the 700 block of 10 Avenue Southwest on July 16, 2017 and determined there were Safety Code Act violations, including capacity violations, that posed serious risk to patrons.

The nightclub has been convicted of overcrowding on four occasions in the span of less than three years.

“We are pleased with the Court’s decision to convict the business owner and impose a substantial fine,” said Paul Frank, prosecutor for the City of Calgary, in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “This conviction and fine will remind business owners that it their responsibility to comply with all requirements of the Alberta Fire Code.”

City of Calgary officials say court documents suggest Bespoke Night Club is the only business in Canada to have been charged with an offence of this nature on more than two occasions.

Businesses convicted of Safety Code Act violations can be fined up to $100,000 for their first offence and subsequent violations can result in fines of up to $500,000.

The City of Calgary’s Public Safety Task Force was created in 2003 in response to the fatal fire during a Great White concert at The Station nightclub in Rhode Island that claimed 100 lives and left 230 people injured. The task force, comprised of members of the Calgary Fire Department, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, City of Calgary licensing and the Calgary Police Service, performs approximately 300 inspections of nightclubs, bars and restaurants each year to ensure Safety Code Act standards are being met.