

CTV Calgary Staff





The owner of Two Penny says a popular delivery service owes the Chinese restaurant nearly $4,500 in orders over the last two months.

Cody Willis says his restaurant has not received payment from Uber Eats for deliveries made this summer and several attempts to rectify the issue have been unsuccessful.

The payments stopped after the restaurant provided Uber Eats with new banking information earlier this summer. Two Penny Chinese representatives reached out to the delivery company on multiple occasions to verify the data and secure payment but, when that didn’t work, they turned to social media.

We don’t typically take to social media about such things, but we are currently left with no choice when ubereats_canada won’t respond to your e-mails, won’t return your calls, and owes… https://t.co/KdQ7FTceY4 — Two Penny Tea House (@twopennychinese) August 31, 2018

“We understand that mistakes happen and that things can happen and we’re able to work with that,” said Willis. “They just stopped responding to emails. We tried calling them and telling them we need this resolved.”

“We weren’t getting the call back so were left with nowhere to go but to try and get their attention on social media.”

CTV contacted Uber Eats regarding the frustrations of Two Penny. In a statement to CTV, company officials said they work hard to ensure the delivery service offers prompt and world-class customer service and that the issue, attributed to the mistyping of banking information on two occasions, has been corrected.

"The General Manager for Uber Eats Canada spoke with the restaurant owner to apologize for the human error that led to the payment delay," said Jean-Christophe de Le Rue, Uber Canada.

Willis confirms he has received a call from Uber Eats and was informed the payment could take several days. The restaurateur is left questioning whether the delivery service was ready to launch in Calgary.

“It’s a race,” said Willis. “They’re trying to get into the market. Trying to get restaurants to sign-up. They’re trying to do as much as they can, as fast as they can. It seems to me they’re growing so fast they don’t have the proper support.”

With files from CTV’s Alesia Fieldberg