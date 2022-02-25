Beltline shooting sends 2 to hospital

Police are searching for suspects following an early morning shooting in the Beltline that sent two people to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Sixth Street S.W. shortly after midnight for reports of gunshots.

Two people, whose age and gender were not released, were taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre. One of the victims was in life-threatening condition while the other's condition was considered stable.

Several witnesses were interviewed but police officials say no arrests have been made.

The intersection was closed to traffic following the shooting but has since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.