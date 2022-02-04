Bengals QB Joe Burrow's Calgary connection

Jim Burrow, the father of Cincinnati Bengal star quarterback Joe, spent almost a season as a Calgary Stampeder in 1980. Overall, Jim played five years in the CFL for the Als, Stamps and Ottawa, earning two all-star berths. He also plyed for the Grey Cup-winaning 1977 Alouettes team. Jim Burrow, the father of Cincinnati Bengal star quarterback Joe, spent almost a season as a Calgary Stampeder in 1980. Overall, Jim played five years in the CFL for the Als, Stamps and Ottawa, earning two all-star berths. He also plyed for the Grey Cup-winaning 1977 Alouettes team.

Calgary Top Stories