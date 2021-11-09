Bespoke culinary experience at Calgary's JINBAR offered through OpenTable

CALGARY -

A Calgary restaurant that was recently named one of the best new eateries in Canada is offering a special dining experience for interested patrons.

JINBAR, known for its fried chicken and pizza, features the flavours of Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea, and was named on Air Canada enRoute magazine’s 20th annual Best New Restaurant list for 2021.

Now, Calgarians interested in trying out a bespoke dining experience from the restaurant can do so through OpenTable's new The Chef's Menu program.

“Working with some of Canada’s leading restaurants to showcase Chef's Menu experiences is our way of helping diners explore the range of culinary creativity available,” said Matt Davis, country director, OpenTable Canada, in a news release.

“Our reservation insights show that Canadians are keen to dine out, with restaurant bookings on the rise. Showcasing unique menus and dining experiences at some of the country’s best restaurants is one more way to connect diners with restaurants.”

The Chef's Menu bookings are available from November until January at select Canadian restaurants.

In Edmonton, Bar Clementine is also taking part in the new program, offering a set three-course meal inspired by classic bistro fare.

For more information and to book reservations you can visit OpenTable's website.