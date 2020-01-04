CALGARY -- A year-end report from the Better Business Bureau found many southern Albertans complained to them about issues with air travel and residents are being vigilant about which contractors they use.

The BBB released the data Friday, saying airlines garnered over 200 complaints throughout the year while 151 complaints were filed against internet service providers.

The most common complaints, according to data, were customer service issues, refund issues and damaged or lost baggage.

It said it's normal to see so many complaints connected to the complex industry.

"So many things can go wrong with airlines, especially in busy holiday periods," said Mary O'Sullivan-Andersen, president and CEO of BBB Serving Southern Alberta and East Kootenay, in a release.

She adds more and more consumers are looking for more information on businesses wherever they can get it, and says the BBB is an excellent source for that.

"In these tough economic times when dollars and cents matter, people are making sure they are dealing with trustworthy businesses for their construction and renovation needs. Many people are now opting to renovate instead of buying or moving and are seeking to get reviews and feedback on reputable contractors," she said.

The BBB's top 10 complaints and inquiries of businesses in 2019 are:

Top Complaints by Industry

Airlines (209)

Internet Service (151)

Retail Florist (131)

New Car Dealers (92)

Moving Companies (54)

Utility Contractors (46)

Property Management (41)

Tax Return Preparation (36)

Airline Ticket Agency (34)

Home Electronics (30)

Top Inquiries by Industry