

CTV Calgary Staff





Calgary’s city councillors will hear more about the costs, venues and economic benefits of hosting another Olympics on Tuesday and will vote on whether or not to pursue a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Calgary 2026 Bid Corporation was established in June 2018 to produce a candidature file that would be submitted to the IOC, should the city decide to move forward with a bid for the games.

Calgary 2026 CEO Mary Moran will walk council through the Draft Hosting Plan Concept at 11:00 a.m.

If the city decides to continue with a bid, a plebiscite would go ahead on November 13 to give Calgarians a say and if council votes to stop pursuing the project, a plebiscite would no longer be needed.

A Calgary bid would cost $30 million, which would be shared by all three levels of government.

Cities will be invited to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics by the IOC in October.

Invited candidates must then submit a formal bid proposal by January and a host city will be selected by the IOC Session in September 2019.

