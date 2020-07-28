CALGARY -- Sometimes, the greatest gift you can give a kid is some of your time.

The All-Star for Kids campaign raises awareness while also raising much-needed funds to help support life changing one-on-one mentoring relationships for children and youth facing adversity.

Nicholas Cambridge has been a mentor for over a year with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Calgary (BBBS). Cambridge says he decided to become a mentor because of how many kids have been on a waiting list for someone like Cambridge to come along.

“It shocked me, the amount of kids that just wanted somebody there!” said Cambridge.

He said he’s been encouraging friends and family members to get involved. “If we all do our part to really help the youth, we’ll help reduce that list to zero.”

These relationships will help children and youth develop necessary skills to overcome some of life’s adversity and help with their learning and social skills.

Olympic medal winner Cheryl Bernard says she’s been fortunate and lucky growing up with two incredible parents and having the opportunity in sport to have role-models and mentors.

“I don’t know if I’d got to where I did in sport, to be able to stand on a podium and win a Olympic medal if I hadn’t had mentors along the way.” said Bernard, a silver medal winner in curling and Big Brothers Big Sisters All-Star.

She continued, explaining how her mentors all taught her that losing is part of the process and what matters most is how do you learn from it?

“My dad had the best line," she said. "He’d say you never lose - you either win or you learn.”

“It’s important for kids these days not to dwell on losses or failures," she said, "but to have somebody pick you up, which is inherent in all kids. It is the potential for greatness and that’s what mentors do help bring it out and allow kids every opportunity to be great in life...we owe that to them.”

The All-Stars for Kids campaign is hoping to raise more than $300,000 in support of BBBS. Money raised will help local youth and children who may need mentoring and guidance.

Visit allstarsforkids.ca or bbbscalgary.ca for more information.