Hundreds of people turned out for the start to YYC Hot Chocolate Fest, a special event in the month of February that raises money for Calgary’s Meals on Wheels charity.

This is the seventh year that the organization is holding the event that invites coffee shops, restaurants, hotels and chocolatiers throughout the city to create and sell special signature hot chocolates.

Stephanie Ralph, with Calgary Meals on Wheels, says she was excited to see all the people arrive for the first event, held at South Centre Mall on Sunday.

“We are so excited today to have such a great turn out. Since before 10:00 a.m., people have been coming through this line for free hot chocolate samples. They are really enjoying what they’re tasting today.”

Ralph says the event will really kick off tomorrow, where people will be able to go online and find out where they can pick up a hot tasty beverage to support the charity.

“If you go to YYCHotChocolate.com tomorrow, we’ll reveal all the local restaurants and the hot drinks that they’ve created for the fest and then you can see where they are located in the city, find one in your neighbourhood, purchase a hot chocolate and then you’re supporting Calgary Meals on Wheels.”

The proceeds of all the drink sales go to help the charity provide nutritious meals to anyone who can’t otherwise get one.

Ralph says over $36,000 was raised in 2017 and hopes to raise that much again this year.