Big warmup for the long weekend, daytime highs will be 13 C warmer than Thursday

Wind chill values in southern Alberta early Thursday were cool, sitting between -16 and -24. The normal overnight temperature for Calgary is -12 C.

At the same time the air was quite saturated, mist was reported at YYC International and visibility was under 10 kilometres for areas west of the QEII and Highway 2 in the south.

In the upper levels a developing ridge of high pressure along the West Coast is continuing to funnel colder air along it’s eastern edge into Alberta.

As this aligns on Friday with a surface high across the Prairies, temperatures are expected to warm up.

Daytime highs in Calgary on Saturday will be 13-degrees warmer than Thursday.

On Thursday pedestrians should be extra cautious around icy surfaces as there is a thin layer of snow sitting on top of some hard-packed ice in parking lots and areas that have not been cleared or treated.

More sunshine is expected starting Friday and continuing until the middle of next week. Elevated daytime highs combined with above-seasonal overnight lows will result in a persistent freeze-thaw cycle, and roads and sidewalks will become messy.