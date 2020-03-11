CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued a number of weather warnings for the southern part of the province, but meteorologist David Spence says it's likely to be the biggest storm of the season and Calgary likely won't be spared.

The agency issued a number of warnings for snow squalls and winter storms Wednesday for the following areas:

The advisory says residents are in store for "brief but intense snowfall" in those regions that will cause serious visibility issues for drivers.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," the bulletin reads.

All of the above regions are also under a winter storm watch as a system is moving into the area that will bring plenty of snow and wind until at least Saturday.

It will also be very cold during the entire weather event and those temperatures are likely to stick around until early next week.

While the City of Calgary isn’t under any warnings yet, things could change, says CTV Calgary meteorologist David Spence.

"There is a good chance the biggest winter storm of the season will hit us this weekend," he says.

Spence says Calgary will see a winter storm that will intensify in areas south of the city.

"A full-on blizzard is possible, especially from Highway 3 south to Montana. It will be very cold and very windy, with high wind chill in addition to the snow and blowing snow."

He adds the storm will have a serious impact on travel in the affected regions until the storm wraps up late Saturday night.

Environment Canada advises residents to monitor all alerts and forecasts and report severe weather conditions by emailing abstorm@canada.ca or tweet using the hashtag #abstorm.