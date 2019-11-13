Three men face criminal charges after Red Deer RCMP’s downtown patrol unit conducted their first Bait Bike project, producing a bite into crime that led to 11 criminal code charges, as well as other related bylaw infractions.

During the operation, the unit strategically located a bike in a high-visibility area. The patrol unit initiated surveillance of the target bike, and when the bike was stolen, surveillance teams moved in and made arrests.

Over two days, three people were arrested, inaand now face 11 criml code charges, including theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, and possession of break-and-enter tools.

Hilary Gouda, 26, Joseph Decock, 43, both of Red Deer, and Jordan Pearle, 25, of Aidrie were all charged with criminal code violations.

Three other people were charged under City of Red Deer blylaws.

Red Deer police were pleased with the results of their first Bike Bait project.

“Other communities have had success with bait bikes, so we decided to try it for Red Deer as a tool for reducing bike theft,” said Cpl. Dwayne Hanusich, head of the Red Deer RCMP Downtown Patrol Unit.

“We are happy with the results of this first operation.”