City council has approved a two-year initiative to put rental bikes on streets around the city and Calgary’s first bike share program could roll out by the end of the summer.

Similar programs have been put in place in Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria and offer an eco-friendly option for people to get around urban centres.

Riders use an app on their digital device to rent a bike from docking stations placed near high use routes and then replace the bike at another station when they are finished.

Ward 8 Councillor Evan Wooley brought a notice of motion to council on Monday and says a bike or scooter share program could be operated by a third party to keep costs under control.

“Remember, the first generation of these bike shares were huge physical pieces of infrastructure that cost a lot of money to install and a lot of money to maintain. This generation of bike share has very, very little infrastructure costs in public space,” said Wooley.

Council voted unanimously on Monday to bring in the bike share system and the two-year pilot program could be in place by the end of the summer with about 1000 bikes.

