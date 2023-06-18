Bike swap offers something for everyone at Olympic Oval

Anyone in the market for a bike had a chance to get a deal at the Olympic Oval Saturday.

Over 350 bikes filled the space. Visitors could buy, consign or donate bicycles at the U of C's bike swap, as well as learn about proper helmet fit and concussion prevention.

Profits from the event will create a bursary for the faculty of kinesiology.

"We've got everything," said Chris Grant, from Alberta Bike Swap. "We have some kid's bikes over here for $30 and $40, I personally wheeled in a carbon road bike, and I heard there's something even more expensive here.

"Not so much of the very high-end stuff today," he added, "But lots of good stuff."

Donated bikes will go to partners including Cerebral Palsy Kids, Two Wheel Views and Kiwanis.