

CTV News Calgary





The historic Mission neighbourhood in southwest Calgary will soon have bilingual stop signs as an homage to the area’s French roots.

City council voted 8-5 in favour of the move at Monday's meeting, which is a nod to Rouleauville, a village that once bordered Calgary and was home to French immigrants, French Canadians and Metis.

It was named after Charles Rouleau, who moved to the area after being appointed to the Supreme Court of the North-West Territories in the late 1800s.

Street names were originally French, but were changed when the city of Calgary annexed the land in 1907.

The change will see stop signs have the English ‘STOP' above the French ‘ARRET’.

And the change won’t cost taxpayers, with money raised through private donations.

The motion was put forward by Coun. Jeromy Farkas.

Couns. Joe Magliocca, Sean Chu, Jeff Davison, Shane Keating and Ward Sutherland voted against the move.