CALGARY -- TSN's Frank Seravalli has confirmed Bill Peters is no longer the head coach of the Calgary Flames.

Flames GM Brad Treliving is expected to announce the move Friday at 10:30 a.m. A livestream of the announcement is available here.

The team launched an investigation into Peters' conduct after Akim Aliu, who played under Peters with the Rockford IceHogs during the 2009-2010 season, came forward earlier this week with allegations that the coach had used racial slurs in the dressing room.

Associate coach Geoff Ward was behind the bench for the Flames during Wednesday night's win over the Sabres in Buffalo. Peters was absent from the game.

Peters has served as head coach of the Flames since April 2018.

This is a developoing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.