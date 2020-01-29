CALGARY -- Using recordings of birds singing throughout several national parks in Alberta and B.C., researchers have found their populations are stable, and even increasing.

The study was started in 2007 because researchers wanted a sense of how many bird species were in national parks in the Rockies. Ecologists say birds are an indicator species that can tell them a lot about the area.

“Research shows that bird populations throughout eastern North America (and) the mountainous areas of Europe are declining, and so when we start to look at our bird populations we weren’t sure what we’d find," said wildlife ecologist Jesse Whittington.

So a team set out to record birds in Banff, Kootenay, Yoho, Jasper and Waterton Lakes National Parks, but instead of creating a visual record, researchers placed microphones at more than 500 locations to capture the thousands of sounds they make in spring and summer.

“Every bird species has this unique song they sing, the males will migrate from sometimes South America and in the early spring they’ll try to establish a territory and then they sing their hearts out trying to attract a mate,” said Whittington.

The team recorded for 10 minutes at each location and sent those to an expert to compile a list of species.

They're interested in how bird populations are changing over time and then how they’re responding to things like climate change.

“And we were surprised and encouraged to find that 91 per cent of our species are stable to increasing and that the health of our bird populations is actually pretty good,” said Whittington.

The project discovered the ranges of several species expanded during warm, dry springs and researchers say that suggests that if conditions get warmer in Banff National Park, birds should do alright.

“This study and other studies show that birds and other wildlife are more resilient to stressors like climate change in protected areas,” said Whittington.

