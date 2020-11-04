CALGARY -- The Strathmore Golf Club embraced this week's record-setting November weather and re-opened its course - at least for a couple more days until the next blast of winter is expected to blow in.

Golfers who thought their season ended with October’s snow returned this week to surprisingly lush, green tee boxes at the Strathmore Golf Club, 45 minutes east of Calgary.

When a chinook melted all the snow, the course management seized the opportunity and re-opened all 18 holes but with temporary greens in place.

Matt Link, associate professional at the Strathmore Golf club said the phones have been ringing off the hook, particularly since no other courses re-opened.

“The course has been jam-packed,” Link said.

“We’ve had people coming from all over the province to get out on the golf course at this time of year.”

Golfers are taking full advantage, thrilled at being able to tee it up one last time before the snow flies again. Susan Philpott and her husband drove in from Calgary for a round on Wednesday.

She said after October’s disheartening deep-freeze, the balmy early days of November have been a nice surprise.

“I thought it was the end (of the season)," she said. "I packed the clubs away but now I get to take them out for another round.”

Dave Baldwin also drove in from Calgary. He said there was no way he was going to turn down a chance to play a game of golf in November.

“This is great action,” he told CTV.

“I actually took the day off work to come here and I’m glad I did What a day!”

Percy Hydokus was the one who invited Baldwin out for the game. He’s getting to know the Strathmore Gold Club very well this week.

“I actually golfed here on Monday. I’m golfing today and I’m golfing on Thursday and then I’ll put my clubs away (for the winter)," said Hydokus.

Playing on temporary greens isn’t the same as rolling the ball on regulation greens, but Link says he hasn’t heard any complaints.

“People are just so grateful to be out on the golf course," he said. "The one thing I have heard is the putting stats have been amazing with the temporary greens.”

Link said the course will definitely be put to bed Thursday ahead of the return of seasonal weather Friday, when a frightfully cold, snowy weather front is predicted to arrive and end golf season for good.