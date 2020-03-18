CALGARY -- Cue the mournful cello.

In another COVID-19-related cultural cancellation, the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra announced Wednesday that it's cancelling or postponing all concerts up to and including May 16, possibly terminating a season devoted to celebrating the 250th birthday of Beethoven.

As a result, the symphony also temporarily laid off the orchestra and most of its staff.

"We sincerely hope this is short term," said CPO President and CEO Paul Dornian in a statement. "And we're committed to bringing them back as soon as possible.

"We believe this step is necessary to ensure a strong and secure future for the Calgary Philharmonic and its employees," he said, continuing. "We are continuing to provide health benefits during this period, and hope the government will bring forward additional supports to help people and organizations that are struggling."