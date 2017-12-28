Calgarians are scrambling for ideas to pass the time and stay warm amid an unusual cold snap over the holidays in December, but the city's homeless shelters are also facing a donation crunch.

Environment Canada says the cold wave came unusually early this winter, with temperatures plunging to an average of -19 degrees but a wind chill makes it feel a lot colder.

The agency says the threshold hasn’t resulted in a weather warning or alert for Calgary yet, but that doesn’t mean that the temperatures are safe to be in for anyone.

The issue is all too clear for the workers with agencies that help Calgary’s most vulnerable.

Drew Gusztak, volunteer manager at the Mustard Seed shelter, says they’ve seen an increased need for donations in the days following Christmas and it’s particularly troubling because that’s also when they hit a bit of a lull.

He says with the weather, it’s more important than ever to get people on the street the help that they need.

“Coats, socks, underwear, things that keep them warm on the street.”

He says that jackets and gloves are also essential items they look to gather for the city’s homeless.

Gusztak says that the conditions help to prompt people to take action.

“We notice that donations spike when it gets really cold and I think that’s when people are noticing, ‘hey, it’s cold out here, I’m cold’ and you see someone who is suffering from homelessness, experiencing that, you’re empathetic to them at that point.”

He says that it’s important to remember that there are always people in need.

Gusztak adds that cash donations are also accepted at the Mustard Seed so they can buy food and clothing items at a wholesale cost, but they will always accept any type of donations from Calgarians across the city.