A college student visiting from California captured a surprise encounter with a black bear in Jasper National Park on Friday afternoon that startled more than a dozen park guests.

Bijan Avaz, a student at UCLA, grabbed his phone and started recording when he spotted a bear near the base of a footbridge along the trail at Athabasca Falls along the Icefields Parkway.

Roughly a dozen people were on the bridge at the time of the sighting and the majority of them quickly made their way away from the bruin.

The bear proceeded to makes its way atop the bridge, scampered past the concerned tourists and continued down the path as a man encouraged his fellow visitors not to move.

Avaz tells CTV Calgary that, as far as he's aware, no one was injured during the encounter but adds "It was quite a scare!"