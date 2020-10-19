CALGARY -- A small black bear was transported outside of Calgary late Monday night after helping itself to a pumpkin feast on a doorstep in a southwest neighbourhood.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Law Drive S.W., in the community of Lakeview, at around 10 p.m. following reports of a bear on the porch munching on Halloween decoration.

The animal was tranquilized and removed from the property. Police officials confirm the bear was unharmed.

Bear activity in the area prompted the city to close North Glenmore Park, situated between Lakeview and the Glenmore Reservoir, Monday evening,

As of late Monday, the entrance to the parking lot at 37th Street and 66th Avenue S.W. remained blocked and a "Keep Out. Dangerous bear in the vicinity." sign was placed warning park visitors.