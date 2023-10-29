Black cats get adopted in Halloween AARCS fundraiser

It's the time of year black cats finally get the attention, and a Halloween event in Calgary Saturday highlighted many of them looking for homes.

The fundraiser for Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) included lots of Halloween-themed activities including black cat adoptions.

AARCS Shelters are maxed out right now.

The organization said many people have had to surrender pets recently, because inflation is limiting the amount of money they have to spend.

That's why Saturday's event was organized.

"Their shelters are full," said Menagerie Halloween organizer Tanya Kaynes. "There's 700 animals in their care currently, and the black cats are always the last to get adopted so we really wanted to feature that tonight. You know, it's Halloween, so we figured that it would be a perfect feature for tonight."

“Hi, my name is Haribo!”🐈‍⬛

“Today is #NationalBlackCatDay - a day to celebrate precious house panthers like me!”



Haribo wants you to meet her friends up for adoption at Deer Valley Pet Valu , Oct.28 from 11am to 3pm.



Of course, Haribo is adoptable too! https://t.co/Dqthb2qSQe pic.twitter.com/EETv3725EK — AARCS - Rescue 🐾 (@AARCS_Canada) October 28, 2023

While helping support homeless animals, adults got the opportunity to channel their inner kid, with trick or treating, a costume contest and scavenger hunt.

Organizers said they hope to make it an annual event.