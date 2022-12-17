Black ice, changing conditions along Hwy. 2 between Red Deer and Airdrie

The RCMP reported difficult driving conditions on Highway 2 between Airdrie and Red Deer early Saturday, as the weather took a turn for the worse.

Black ice and changing conditions are impacting visibility and surface traction on the highway.

Around 3:24 a.m., on northbound Highway 2, west of Millet, the road was closed due to a jackknifed semi. A detour was set up on site.

Police ask that motorists drive with caution or else stay off the road altogether at the present time.

Saturday's forecast was for periods of light snow, with gusting north winds up to 40 km/h near noon, with a wind chill near -29.