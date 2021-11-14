Black ice possible on sidewalks, roads Monday, officials caution Calgarians

CALGARY -

Calgary officials are warning the public to be cautious when heading out on Monday as there is the possibility of black ice on roads and sidewalks.

Crews were out Sunday doing what they could to stay ahead of the freezing rain and snow expected overnight. Anti-icing agent was being applied in trouble spots in the city like hills, bridge decks and turning lanes.

“They’re also putting some anti-icing agent down on the cycle tracks and some highly-used sidewalks and pathways,” said Tara Merrin with the City of Calgary Roads Department. “We might not see a lot of snow accumulation… so that could be deceptive where people walk outside and think everything is great and we kind of missed the storm and then hit some black ice.

“We just really want people to be mindful in the morning that there might be black ice on the sidewalks and on the roads.”

Drivers are also asked to pay attention to road signs warning of slippery conditions.

Rain is expected to transition into snow Monday morning, according to CTV Calgary Weather Specialist Adriana Zhang.

“If we do get snow, (crews) will be plowing the snow as needed and they’ll be playing down aggregate… that will help with traction,” added Merrin.

The city will be focusing on the through lanes on priority one routes, which are main roads that see 20,000 or more vehicles a day.