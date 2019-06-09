Two people have been charged in connection with the alleged theft of a number of stolen vehicles in central Alberta.

A member of the Blackfalds RCMP was on patrol in the community on June 4 when they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen.

The officer followed the driver into Red Deer and arrested him without incident.

Robin Slaney, of no fixed address, is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Driving while disqualified

Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Four days later, members of the Blackfalds RCMP located another stolen vehicle in the community.

The female driver was promptly arrested and the stolen vehicle was seized.

Kailyn Diane Verquin of Red Deer is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Two counts of possession of identity documents

Fail to comply with a recognizance

Slaney was released on a recognizance with a payment of $5,000 and Verquin was released on her own recognizance.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court at a later date.