CALGARY — Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park will receive a bison skull Friday that’s more than 2,000 years old.

The skull was discovered in Banff in February during a routine replacement of a light stand in town.

The skull's age was determined through carbon dating.

Siksika Nation will host a ceremony Friday at 1 p.m. at Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park. The Horn Society in Siksika will perform a traditional ceremony to welome the skull to the Siksika Nation, as it was discovered in traditional Siksika territory.

The skull will go on display at BCHP early in 2020, with a full exhibit dedicated to traditional lands in the Kananaskis region, including Castle Mountain.

Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park is located 116 kilometres southeast of Calgary.