Blades edge Hitmen 4-3 in Friday night clash at the Saddledome

The Hitmen had their four-game winning streak snapped Friday when they lost 4-3 to the Saskatoon Blades.

Saskatoon, the top team in the WHL this season, jumped to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Vaughn Watterodt and Fraser Minten.

The Hitmen cut the lead in half on a goal by Ethan Moore, but Saskatoon restored their two-goal edge on a goal by Brandon Lisowsky before the end of the period.

That score held until Oliver Tulk ripped his 24th of the season near the end of the second period to cut the lead to 3-2.

However, the Blades bounced back again, when Trevor Wong scored early to make it 4-2 Saskatoon.

Keets Fawcett got the Hitmen to within one halfway through the third, but the Hitmen couldn’t find an equalizer.

Saskatoon outshot Calgary 42-31 on the night.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Sunday matinee against the Prince Albert Raiders, who occupy the final playoff spot, one point ahead of the Hitmen.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Saddledome.