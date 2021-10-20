Blairmore man re-arrested after escaping police custody

CALGARY -

Crowsnest Pass RCMP have re-arrested a Blairmore man they originally arrested last Friday but who escaped the first time.

At 2:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (SAD CRU) with assistance from the Coaldale RCMP, arrested Samuel Shawn Fralick in Coalhurst, Alta.

Fralick was originally arrested last Thursday at the same time on outstanding warrants. He was handcuffed, and was being placed in a police vehicle outside an RCMP detachment when he allegedly assaulted the officer and escaped.

The police officer chased after him, but couldn't find him.

Dogs were brought in, but they couldn't locate Fralick either. Police believe he may have been picked up by a passing motorist.

Fralick was wanted for assault, flight from police and fail to comply with conditions.

Additional charges stemming from Friday's incident are also pending.

Fralick remains in police custody, awaiting a bail hearing.