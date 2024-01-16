Blake Coleman earning the nickname 'goal man' for the Flames this season

Blake Coleman has never has a season like this in the NHL.

Through 43 games, the Flames forward has 19 goals and has added 18 assists for 37 points.

His previous high was last season with the Flames when he put up 39 points in 82 games.

Coleman says it's been a nice start to the season.

"Things have been going in, which is nice," said the 32-year-old out of Plano, Texas.

"I just want to make sure I'm focused on making sure my game is where I want it to be and there's been games during the stretch that I haven't been happy with.

"My goal is to make sure those are few and far between."

SECOND STAR OF THE WEEK IN THE NHL

The good thing for the Flames – Coleman hasn't had many bad games this season.

Last week was his best in a Flames jersey. He scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games and was named the second star of the week in the NHL.

Coleman says it was nice to get that honour.

"The points and the recognition are nice to get when you're not accustomed to getting it or hearing about it from people very often. But you don't want to lose sight of what makes you the player you are and that's kind of where I'm at right now."

BREAK WAS GOOD FOR COLEMAN

Coleman is a two-time Stanley Cup champ.

He won back-to-back Championships with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

Those long playoff runs took a toll on Coleman and Flames head coach Ryan Huska says it might have been a blessing in disguise that the Flames missed the playoffs last season.

"I think the break for him over the summer was a really good thing," said the Flames' bench boss.

"It allowed his body to heal up a little bit more and he was able to spend a little bit more time in the gym getting himself ready to go and you know when he came back he wasn't feeling great but he stuck with it."

POWER PLAY TIME

Coleman is playing more than he ever has with the Flames.

Not only does he continue to kill penalties but he's also been added to the second power play unit.

Coleman says he feels comfortable out there.

"It's nice to get that bump and be acknowledged to go out there and play on the power play. I've had some experience with it in the past but for whatever reasons I just haven't had much time on it here in Calgary.

"You know it's nice to be back in that positon and be trusted with that role. You know power plays can make or break games for you team so anything that I can add in value whether it's something as simple as puck retrievals or just being hard on pucks in the zone to make sure we keep possession I think things like that can go a long way.

"I think we've been getting better and better and we need to continue to improve to keep winning games."