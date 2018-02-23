Two sections of Highway 3 were closed to traffic Friday afternoon following a collision in Crowsnest Pass and poor driving conditions between Fort Macleod and Pincher Creek.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., a crash approximately 10 kilometres west of Coleman prompted officials to close eastbound and westbound Highway 3. The section of highway reopened at around 5:00 p.m.

At around 3:30 p.m., 511 Alberta announced Highway 3 was closed between Pincher Creek and Fort Macleod as blowing snow had greatly reduced visibility in the area. Highway 6 was also closed from Pincher Station to Pincher Creek.

The Town of Pincher Creek is offering shelter to stranded travellers. The Town Hall Gym, located at 962 St. John Ave, is open to anyone affected by the road closures. The Town Hall Gym can be reached at (403) 627-3156.

Motorists are advised to avoid all travel in the area. For updated information on highway conditions and closure visit 511 Alberta.

Alberta Emergency Alerta issued a winter storm warning late Friday morning for the MD of Pincher Creek as snow and ice buildup was expected to cause hazardous driving condtions.