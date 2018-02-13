

CTV Calgary Staff





RCMP are warning motorists against travel on several sections of highway in southern Alberta as wintry weather has resulted in poor driving conditions.

According to RCMP officials, Highway 23 in the area of Coaldale was extremely icy on Tuesday evening and strong wind was recorded in the region. Near Fort Macleod, motorists encountered slick conditions, poor visibility and wind and highway travel was not recommended.

For updated highway condition information visit 511 Alberta.