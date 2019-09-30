CALGARY ­– The heavy snowfall of the weekend continued into Monday morning and is making its marks on Calgary's roads.

From 4 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday, Calgary Police reported 194 crashes. Of those crashes, 147 were non-injury, 20 involved injuries and 27 were hit-and-runs.

On Sunday evening, nearly 20 vehicles got stuck trying to go up Bow Trail at the Sarcee Trail intersection. The area was temporarily closed as sanders were brought in to make the area passable again.

Road crews have been addressing priority one and two routes and the City has brought in extra crews and contractors. The city says its crews will be using plows and putting down salt to help with snow melting. Hand crews are also working to clear sidewalks, pathways, LRT platforms and staircases.

While most main roads will be cleared, some streets may be icy and snow covered.

Tara Norton-Merton with Calgary Roads says about 60 pieces of equipment are working to clear snow.

"The crews are mostly dealing with slush right now which is pretty good for them," said Tara Norton, City of Calgary Roads. "It would be a totally different situation if it was minus 20 out, but right now the weather is holding and they're making really good progress."

The City of Calgary does not anticipate a snow route parking ban.

Drivers are advised to clear all snow from the windshields, roof, side and rear windows from their vehicles before heading out.

As of Monday morning, a snowfall warning remains in place for the City of Calgary but the snow is expected to taper off by the afternoon.

The Calgary International Airport has experienced some delays and several flight cancellations to Medicine Hat, Lethbridge and Saskatoon. For full details on flight delays, click here

Meanwhile, conditions on highways outside of Calgary are less than ideal.

Alberta 511 says travel is not recommended on Highway 1 between the eastern and western boundaries of the province due to poor visibility. If you must travel, the province is advising drivers reduce speed and share their travel plans with others.

For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.

