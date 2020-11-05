Advertisement
Blaze breaks out at Beltline construction site
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 2:23PM MST
Flames broke out at a construction site in the Beltline on Thursday.
CALGARY -- Flames broke out at a construction site in the Beltline neighbourhood on Thursday.
Video sent to CTV Calgary shows smoke and flames pouring from a construction site at 11th Avenue and 11th Street S.W. just before 1:30 p.m.
The fire was contained to a wooden shed near a construction crane.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are now looking for a cause.
RELATED IMAGES