Blaze burns through Lethbridge home, firefighters prevent additional spread

An investigation is underway into what sparked a Sunday house fire in Lethbridge.

Fire crews from three stations were called to a home located at 1550 St. Francis Road North shortly after 7 p.m.

The 18 firefighters on scene extinguished the blaze before it could spread to neighbouring homes.

City of Lethbridge officials say there was no one in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The damage to the homes is estimated to be between $150,000 and $200,000.