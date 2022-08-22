Block of Lethbridge's 6 Ave S closed due to water main break

Moderna to supply 12M doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada

Moderna Inc. will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 shot adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to Canada, the company said on Monday. The Canadian government had entered into a supply deal with the company last year for supply of its COVID vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with the contract allowing access to new vaccine adaptations.

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.

Ukraine war: six months that shook the world

Six months ago this week, Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on a "special military operation" - a mass invasion on a scale unseen in Europe since the Second World War.

  • Police seek man accused of taking indecent pictures of woman in Nanaimo

    Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a man who allegedly took indecent pictures of a woman last month. Mounties say the man walked into the Dollarama at 609 Bruce Ave. on July 29 when he reportedly took the photos of the unsuspecting woman. "Investigators reviewed video surveillance which showed the suspect crouched over and while the woman is looking away, the suspect allegedly aimed his phone up her skirt," said RCMP in a release Monday.

    Nanaimo RCMP are searching for this man who allegedly took indecent photos of a woman.

  • Unique 'Friends'-themed Airbnb opens in Victoria

    Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" may be excited to learn that a new Airbnb inspired by Monica's apartment from the show has opened in Victoria, B.C. The suite, called "The One with the Purple Apartment," is located in a heritage building in the downtown core.

  • Firefighters monitor large 'out of control' wildfire on Vancouver Island

    The B.C. Wildfire Service is monitoring three new wildfires that sparked on Vancouver Island over the weekend, including one that spans 25 hectares on the North Island. The large wildfire was first spotted on Saturday near the Nimpkish River, south of Woss, B.C., and is currently considered out of control.

