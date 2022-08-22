Block of Lethbridge's 6 Ave S closed due to water main break

A block of 6 Avenue S is closed to traffic in both directions, and is expected to remain closed for most of the week, as crews attempt to repair a water main break.

The road is currently closed between 8 Street and 9 Street, just west of the Civic Ice Centre, and the weather-dependent repair effort is expected to be complete late Thursday at the earliest.

Motorists will encounter detours in the area.

Lethbridge Transit stops may be affected by the road closure. Transit users are encouraged to contact 311 for information regarding scheduling adjustments and stop closures.