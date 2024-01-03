Blood donation campaign kicks off in Calgary

The city's top first responders and Mayor Jyoti Gondek are rolling up their sleeves on Wednesday to donate blood, an effort to help kick off an annual donation campaign.

The Sirens for Life Challenge, is a month-long campaign encouraging police, fire, EMS and STARS personnel to donate blood.

To start the drive, the deputy police chief, fire chief, mayor and many other emergency service members all donated.

Running for the past two decades, this year's campaign is looking to get 5,400 plasma and blood donations as well as bring in 500 new donors.

People can take part by booking an appointment at blood.ca, using the Canadian Blood Service app or by calling 1-888-2 DONATE.