CALGARY
Calgary

    • Blood donation campaign kicks off in Calgary

    The city's top first responders and Mayor Jyoti Gondek are rolling up their sleeves on Wednesday to donate blood, an effort to help kick off an annual donation campaign.

    The Sirens for Life Challenge, is a month-long campaign encouraging police, fire, EMS and STARS personnel to donate blood.

    To start the drive, the deputy police chief, fire chief, mayor and many other emergency service members all donated.

    Running for the past two decades, this year's campaign is looking to get 5,400 plasma and blood donations as well as bring in 500 new donors.

    People can take part by booking an appointment at blood.ca, using the Canadian Blood Service app or by calling 1-888-2 DONATE.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News