Blood donation campaign kicks off in Calgary
The city's top first responders and Mayor Jyoti Gondek are rolling up their sleeves on Wednesday to donate blood, an effort to help kick off an annual donation campaign.
The Sirens for Life Challenge, is a month-long campaign encouraging police, fire, EMS and STARS personnel to donate blood.
To start the drive, the deputy police chief, fire chief, mayor and many other emergency service members all donated.
Running for the past two decades, this year's campaign is looking to get 5,400 plasma and blood donations as well as bring in 500 new donors.
People can take part by booking an appointment at blood.ca, using the Canadian Blood Service app or by calling 1-888-2 DONATE.
Here's what would happen if RSV vaccines were like flu shots
A new U.S. study has found that giving RSV vaccines to two-thirds of people 60 and older would ease the burden on health-care systems and reduce illnesses and deaths.
Russia accidentally bombs own village, vows to rebuild homes
A Russian regional governor said on Wednesday he had ordered the rebuilding of nine houses in a village that was accidentally bombed by one of Russia's own warplanes.
Blue Jays general manager Atkins 'disappointed' that Ohtani chose Dodgers
General manager Ross Atkins is also disappointed that Shohei Ohtani didn't sign with the Toronto Blue Jays.
DEVELOPING Iran says at least 103 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
Two bombs exploded minutes apart Wednesday at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, officials in Iran said, killing at least 103 people as the Middle East remains on edge over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Japan says Coast Guard plane apparently not cleared for take-off before runway collision
Investigators were focusing on communication between air traffic control and two aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Wednesday, a day after a large passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway and burst into flames, killing five people.
More than 70% of Canada is 'abnormally dry.' Here's why
Canada is abnormally dry, according to the latest government assessment. Here's what this could mean in 2024.
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: polling
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to recent polling by Nanos Research.
Japan police arrest a knife-wielding woman inside a train after 4 people are reported injured
Police arrested a woman who wielded a knife and allegedly injured four passengers inside a train that stopped at Tokyo's electronic town of Akihabara late Wednesday, Japanese media reported.
Amber Alert lifted after Montreal police say missing baby found
Montreal police say the missing child that triggered an Amber Alert has been found 'safe and sound.'
Edmonton new-home arsons linked to extortion scheme: sources
Brand new, unoccupied homes have been going up in flames all over Edmonton, and sources tell CTV News Edmonton the fires are related to an extortion scheme.
Union representing Metro Vancouver transit workers issues 72-hour strike notice
There could be service disruptions coming for Metro Vancouver commuters after the union representing transit workers in the Lower Mainland issued a 72-hour strike notice.
Court injunction against law banning public drug use in B.C. disappointing, say police chiefs
A recent court injunction against a law to restrict public drug use in British Columbia denies police a much-anticipated enforcement tool, says a top law enforcement official.
More Abbotsford businesses report extortion letters amid cross-Canada investigations
In the six weeks since Abbotsford police first revealed local business owners have been blackmailed with extortion letters, more have come forward as a growing number of police agencies across the country investigate the disturbing trend, CTV News has learned.
'We'll never know': N.S. wildfire victim grateful for new home, says unanswered questions remain
Although grateful to be back in their neighbourhoods again, some Nova Scotia wildfire victims are questioning the end of the RCMP investigation into what caused the massive fires.
2 N.B. men to learn if they will be tried again after 1984 murder convictions quashed
An advocate for the wrongfully accused says it's possible justice will never be done in a 1983 murder, after the convictions of two New Brunswick men were recently overturned and they wait to learn whether they will be tried again.
2024 shaping up to be a costly year for Maritimers
The year 2024 brings tax hikes and rate increases for Maritimers.
Victoria Chinese community seeks buyer for North America's longest-running Chinese business
One hundred and thirty-five years ago, Loy Sing, a Chinese butcher shop, opened its doors in Victoria, serving up barbecued pork, duck and chicken to its customers.
-
Convicted murderer wanted Canada-wide turns himself in to Victoria police
A convicted murderer wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has turned himself in to the Victoria Police Department, authorities announced Tuesday.
'Human error' led to typos in some of Toronto's new cycle path signs, city says
The City of Toronto says it is working to correct typos found on a couple of new bike path signs installed just last month, including two that misspelled Lake Shore Trail.
Here is what may be in store for Toronto's housing market in 2024
Skyrocketing borrowing costs coupled with economic uncertainty left many potential homebuyers in the GTA sitting on the sidelines in 2023. But sluggish Toronto home sales may not be the story for 2024 if the Bank of Canada follows through with expected interest rate cuts this year, industry analysts say.
Hospital staff overworked, support from province needed, Ontario union says
A union representing Ontario hospital workers is calling for an injection of funding into the province's health-care system to help curtail what they call a worsening staffing crisis.
Global slowdowns impact imports at Port of Montreal
The Montreal Port Authority says it saw a two per cent decline in volume in 2023 compared to the previous year.
Welcome, baby! Montreal offers gifts to new parents
Just welcomed a new baby into your life? The City of Montreal has a gift for you and your little one.
Elderly pedestrian killed by driver in Alta Vista, police seeking witnesses
An elderly pedestrian was killed by the driver of a vehicle in Alta Vista on Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa Police officer assaulted, hit with glass bottle in Lansdowne
The Ottawa Police have arrested a man who allegedly hit an officer with a glass bottle near the Lansdowne LCBO on Tuesday evening.
Ottawa scores first goal, but comes up short in historic PWHL home opener
A scoreless first period turned into a 3-2 thrilling overtime win for PWHL Montreal after Ann-Sophie Bettez got the game winning goal against Ottawa in the nation's capital.
Power back on in Kitchener and Wellesley Township after large outage
Two outages in Kitchener and Wellesley Township that left over 2,000 homes without power Wednesday morning have been resolved.
Freezing drizzle advisory ends for Waterloo-Wellington
Residents of Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other Southern Ontario communities were being asked to watch out for slippery surfaces Wednesday morning.
WATCH Video shows pickup being stolen from Kitchener driveway
A Kitchener man is sharing security footage of a vehicle theft in his neighbourhood in hopes of preventing similar incidents.
New year means new fees for Saskatoon residents
A new year is bringing plenty of new fees and costs for Saskatoon taxpayers.
Saskatoon police investigate stabbings
Saskatoon Police are investigating a rash of stabbings over the New Year's long weekend.
'There are hazards': Sask. lake village warning ice fishers of potential dangers
The Resort Village of Candle Lake is warning ice fishers to be cautious after a pressure ridge formed on Deep Bay on Saturday.
Skater dies after going through the ice near the Sault
A 58-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie died early Tuesday afternoon after going through the ice on Trout Lake.
Investigation underway after Sudbury suspect Tasered by police dies
More details are emerging following an incident Tuesday in Sudbury in which a 46-year-old man died while in police custody.
Ontarians face gas tax hike, payroll tax and liquor tax increases: Canadian Taxpayers Federation
The federal government has raised some taxes and this is how it will impact Ontarians, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
'Big impact on homeowners': Winnipeggers could soon be paying more for water and sewer
Winnipeg homeowners could soon be soaked for more money after a new report at city hall recommended water and sewer rate hikes.
Kenora residents left angry after city's giant Christmas tree cut down
The community in Kenora has been left in disbelief and anger after the city's giant Christmas tree was cut down over the weekend.
'Building the next contending team': Regina Pats reflect on flurry of New Year's Eve trades that signaled rebuild
The Regina Pats have been busy the past few days after announcing four trades in 24 hours ahead of ahead of next week’s Western Hockey League (WHL) trade deadline.
'He was the news department': Family and friends remember long time Regina news manager Frank Flegel
A long-time Regina news manager who guided CKCK Television News throughout the 1970s and 80s has died.
