CALGARY -- As health measures begin to ease in Alberta and hospital procedures start to resume, Canadian Blood Services is asking donors to book and keep appointments, especially those who are type O–negative.

"The national blood inventory continues to meet patients’ needs but is declining because of increased demand and missed or unfilled blood donation appointments," read a release.

"Donors with O-negative blood are part of a select group whose donations are compatible with everyone. As the universal blood type, patients in an emergency can all receive O-negative blood."

In Calgary, more than 55 appointments are available at the Eau Claire Market Donor Centre, located on the second floor at 200 Barclay Parade S.W.

The centre is open:

Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and;

Canada Day (Thursday) July 1, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations will also be possible over the Canada Day long weekend:

July 1 – Baitun Nur Mosque, 4353 54th Avenue N.E., 3 to 8 p.m.

July 2 – Marlborough Park Community Centre, 6021 Madigan Drive N.E., 3 to 8 p.m.

July 3 – Genesis Centre, 7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To ensure physical distancing, appointments must be made in advance.

Anyone who is in good general health and wants to donate can download the GiveBlood app available on the AppStore or GooglePlay, call 1-888-236-6283 or visit www.blood.ca.