Blood Tribe police seize suspected fentanyl, weapons and replica handguns

Two Blood Tribe men face charges after a search warrant was executed Tuesday, leading to the seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, two replica handguns, carbon fibre brass knuckles and a number of edged weapons.

On July 4, the Blood Tribe police drug task force raided a residence in Standoff, Alta.

The search led to the seizure of 13 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $5,200, two replica handguns, brass knuckles and numerous edged weapons.

Aaron Tye Eli, 27, of the Blood Reserve, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.

Following a bail hearing, Eli was released. He's scheduled to appear in court in Cardston, Alta., on July 24.

Sterling Brock First Rider, 27, of the Blood Reserve, was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

First Rider was remanded into custody. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday in Lethbridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blood Tribe police at 403-737-3800. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.