CALGARY -- The Blood tribe announced that it's relaxing some pandemic-related restrictions that have been in place since mid-January.

Restrictions being relaxed include:

· The nightly curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. has been lifted;

· Up to one-third of fire occupancy code will be allowed for indoor gatherings at public buildings;

· No other indoor gatherings outside of family cohorts are permitted in private residences;

· Outdoor gatherings are limited to 20 people;

· No funerals or wakes are allowed at private residences except outdoor wakes and then only if approved in advance by the DEM and Blood Tribe Community Health with continued safety measures for outdoor gatherings.

"Currently, the Blood Tribe is now in position to alter and relax these restrictions," the tribe said in a release issued this week.

"With the continuance of the COVID-19 vaccination program on the Blood Reserve, all Blood Tribe members are strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated to protect themselves, and others, from the COVID-19 virus, and before travelling on the Blood Reserve."

Mandatory masking and social distancing of two metres will continue, along with temperature checks for everyone entering Blood Tribe departments and entities.

The new orders will be in place for at least the next 30 days and until further order from chief and council.