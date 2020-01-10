CALGARY -- Students from three Calgary area schools got the chance to meet with some Toronto Blue Jays players and take part in the "ultimate field trip" to Winsport Friday.

The classes, that were chosen at random, rotated through various stations with players, including a Canadian Sports Hall of Fame scavenger hunt, the luge training track and a fitness circuit.

“We get to do a bunch of fun things on a school day,” said Big Rock School student Parker Law.

The major league players involved say it was a great experience for them too.

"To mingle with them is something I'll always cherish, you're humbled by kids. We inspire them and they inspire us, you know, we don’t ever want to let them down," Jays' first baseman Rowdy Tellez told CTV News.

The event is part of the aptly named "Winter Tour."

“A lot of snow, it’s cold but beautiful,” Trent Thornton, who is visiting Calgary for the first time.

A pre-ticketed autograph session was also part of the festivities and is scheduled Friday at the Big Four Roadhouse from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, the Jays Care Foundation will host an adaptive baseball clinic with select athletes from across Alberta enrolled in the Challenger Baseball program and Blue Jays current and former players as well as Jays Baseball Academy instructors will host an amateur baseball clinic.