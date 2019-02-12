CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Bo Levi Mitchell inks four-year deal with Calgary Stampeders
Stampeders QB Bo Levi Mitchell warms up at B.C. Place.
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 4:38PM MST
The 2019 CFL free agency period opened on Tuesday morning and the Calgary Stampeders lost a few players but the team was able to re-sign quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.
Mitchell reportedly received offers from the Argonauts and Roughriders but decided to stick with the Stamps and was signed to a new four year deal.
The Stampeders also announced that they re-signed wide receiver Eric Rogers along with Juwan Brescacin and DL Junior Turner.
The Stamps did lose a few key players to free agency.
Micah Johnson signed a big contract with Saskatchewan and DaVaris Daniels signed with Edmonton.