The 2019 CFL free agency period opened on Tuesday morning and the Calgary Stampeders lost a few players but the team was able to re-sign quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

Mitchell reportedly received offers from the Argonauts and Roughriders but decided to stick with the Stamps and was signed to a new four year deal.

The Stampeders also announced that they re-signed wide receiver Eric Rogers along with Juwan Brescacin and DL Junior Turner.

The Stamps did lose a few key players to free agency.

Micah Johnson signed a big contract with Saskatchewan and DaVaris Daniels signed with Edmonton.