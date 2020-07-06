CALGARY -- With flow rates once again reduced, normal activities can resume on the Bow and Elbow Rivers.

The city had put a boating advisory in place on June 25, which was lifted Monday.

"A lifted advisory does not remove the need for caution on the Bow River and all other waterways" the city said in a release.

"Conditions are unpredictable this time of year and can change without warning such as when we experience sudden thunderstorms that result in rapid, short duration increases in flow."

More information on water safety can be found on the city's website and more information on flow rates can be found online. Current flow rates are available at Alberta Rivers.