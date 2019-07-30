A photo of a bobcat captured in Calgary is making the rounds on social media.

Doug Smode and a friend were rafting on the Elbow River on Monday morning when they came across a pair of bobcats lurking in a tree on a stretch of shoreline between 34th Avenue and Elbow Park Lane S.W.

“We saw the baby and a mother on a tree growing out overhanging the river and we actually floated right underneath of them,” he said.

“The photo is of the baby we didn't get a good one of the mother.”

Smode said it appears the cats were trying to make their way to a small island in the river.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife was also notified.