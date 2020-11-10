CALGARY -- Over the weekend in Whistler Bobsleigh Canada met with its athletes, in order to determine if it was worth travelling, in an accelerating pandemic, to Europe to compete in races through December.

As it turns out, everyone agreed that with the increasing rates of COVID-19 in Canada and in Europe it just didn’t make any sense to travel overseas.

Justin Kripp, who pilots Canada One, said there’s no question it was the correct decision.

“We’ve been kind of monitoring the situation over the summer and over the last few weeks,” Kripps said.

“Things have really started to go in the wrong direction in Europe and here - everywhere basically - and we looked at what the trip is actually gong to look like for us, what the consequences are as far as quarantines and restrictions (would be), and it just wasn’t worth it.”

Kripps and his team will stay and train in Calgary until at least January. Kripps said he wasn’t too worried about missing out on some competitions.

“Being 10 years into my driving career it doesn’t take me too long to shake off the rust," Kripps said. "So I think it’s actually going to be more of a positive. It’s a long grind of a tour (that) we usually do.”

Not worried

Ben Coakwel, the Team Kripps brakeman, said he isn’t at all worried about his pilot.

“For Kripps it will be tough not driving for an extended period of time, but he’s such a good driver,” Coakwell told CTV.

“I’ve seen him have great runs at the start of the season. It’s just keeping your mind sharp and focused on what we have planned.”

The plan for Team Kripps is to focus on the World Championships, scheduled to be held in Altenberg, Germany in February. And then the Olympic test event to be held in Bejing, China in March.

Coakwell said no matter how many events the team competes in this winter, the end goal remains the same.

“The Olympics is the goal," he said. " It’s why we do a four year cycle and train as hard as we do.”

'Our goal is winning the Olympics'

Added Kripps: “Our goal is not qualifying for the Olympics, it’s winning the Olympics. And we’re still on track for that goal to still be the priority."

The advantage for Canadian Bobsleigh athletes is that if they do need more track time they don't need to be in Europe to find world-class bobsleigh facilities: they can always go back to Whistler for more training.